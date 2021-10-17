Covid-19 Haryana: 15 fresh cases, zero deaths reported in last 24 hours

Representative Image

Haryana recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection count to 7,71,076. According to the health department's daily bulletin, no Covid-related fatality was reported and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Gurgaon district, it said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 100, while the overall recoveries has reached 7,60,904, according to the bulletin. The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin added.