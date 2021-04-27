COVID-19: French President Emmanuel Macron posts solidarity message for India in Hindi

French President Emmanuel Macron writes Facebook post in Hindi for India.

French President Emmanuel Macron, through a Facebook post in Hindi, has once again reassured India that help is on its way and France will stand by India, through this difficult time.

India is currently dealing with a massive second wave of coronavirus infections, with all medical supplies falling acutely short in providing treatment for people. Hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

At such a time of crisis, the French President, put out a message on April 27, on Facebook saying, "No one is untouched by the pandemic we are going through. We know that India is going through a difficult period. France and India have always been united: we are ready to provide our assistance."

Macron further wrote, "France will send medical equipment, ventilators and oxygen and eight oxygen generators to India. Each generator can make a hospital self-sufficient for 10 years by producing oxygen from the ambient air. The departments of our ministries are working hard. Our French companies are mobilising and they are already in greater numbers!"

French President added, "Solidarity is at the heart of our nation. It is at the centre of friendship between our countries. We will win together."

His Facebook post comes a few hours after France announced that it is sending to India oxygen generators, liquid oxygen containers, ventilators and other medical supplies by air and sea to support the country in its fight against surging coronavirus cases.

On April 23, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain had posted a message from President Macron on Twitter, where he had assured India of France's help in sending across medical supplies.

The US, Germany, Britain, Australia, Singapore, Israel and several other countries as well as the World Health Organisation and the European Union have already announced urgent medical assistance to India to help the country deal with the situation.