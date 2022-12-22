 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19: States asked to remain alert, create awareness about masks, sanitisers, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

States have also been asked to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases so that new variants, if any, can be detected in time, the health minister told Parliament

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 22 has cautioned citizens amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in several countries, including China and has said the government was keeping an eye on the situation.

In view of the festival season ahead, states had been asked to be alert and create awareness about masks as well as sanitisers, the minister told the Lok Sabha.

In the last few days, cases had been rising in the world but in India, they were depleting, the minister said in Parliament, which is meeting for the winter session.

"We are seeing rising COVID cases and deaths due to it in China," he said, adding India was "keeping an eye on global COVID situation and taking steps accordingly".

ALSO READ: MC Explains | Why COVID-19 is spiking in China and whether you should be worried

He urged states to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures.