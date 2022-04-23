 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
COVID-19| Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, each infected person infecting two others

PTI
Apr 23, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

The 'R' or reproductive value indicates the number of people an infected person can spread the disease to, and a pandemic is considered to end if this value goes below one.

Representational image

Delhi's R-value, which indicates the spread of COVID-19, was recorded at 2.1 this week, implying that every infected person is infecting two others in the national capital, according to an analysis by IIT-Madras.

The preliminary analysis by computational modelling was done by IIT-Madras' Department of Mathematics and Centre of Excellence for Computational Mathematics and Data Science headed by Prof Neelesh S Upadhye and Prof S Sundar.

PTI
first published: Apr 23, 2022 11:18 am
