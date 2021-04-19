MARKET NEWS

COVID-19: Delhi schools' summer vacation rescheduled, to begin from April 20

According to the latest circular, Delhi schools will be closed for summer vacation from April 20, as opposed to the earlier date of May 11. The vacation will end on June 9.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 09:26 PM IST
According to the latest circular issued, Delhi schools will be closed for summer vacation from April 20, as opposed to the earlier date of May 11. The vacation will end on June 9. (Representative image)

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has decided to advance the summer vacation for the academic session of 2021-2022. According to the latest circular issued, Delhi schools will remain closed for summer vacation from April 20, as opposed to the earlier date of May 11. The vacation will end on June 9.

The Delhi government’s education department had announced earlier that summer vacation for all government and government-aided schools will be from May 11 to June 30, as per the official notification released by the Directorate of Education (DOE).

On April 9, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that all schools will remain shut until further orders.

The Delhi government, on April 19, announced imposition of a lockdown in the national capital.  As part of the six-day lockdown, a curfew on movement of individuals will be imposed from 10.00 pm on April 19 to 6.00 am on April 26, Kejriwal said in a televised address.
first published: Apr 19, 2021 09:26 pm

