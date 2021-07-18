COVID-19 | Delhi reports zero deaths in last 24 hours after 138 days

(Representative image)



Delhi reports 0 deaths, 51 new #COVID19 positive cases, and 80 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Active cases: 592

Total recoveries: 14,09,910

Death toll: 25,027 pic.twitter.com/oIxSzrB8FT — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

The national capital has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours after nearly 159 days. According to Delhi's health bulletin in the last 24 hours, 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported along with 80 recoveries and zero deaths. The tally of active cases stands at 592, total recoveries at 14,09,910 and the death toll at 25,027, as of July 18.

The last time Delhi reported zero deaths was on March 2 2021.

On July 17, 59 COVID-19 cases and four deaths were registered while the positivity rate had dropped to 0.08%.

Despite the fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cautioned that the chance of the third wave of the COVID-19 infections was quite real and asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Earlier today, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an order to prohibit all celebrations of this year's Kanwar Yatra. This decision comes after both the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand cancelled the Yatra.

Last week as well, DDMA passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic. CM Kejriwal had also inaugurated a genome-sequencing laboratory at the ILBS hospital and said these labs will detect the lethality of the coronavirus variants and help the government prepare accordingly.

A total of 76,421 tests, including 52,490 RT-PCR and 23,931 rapid antigen tests, were conducted on July 16, according to the health bulletin on July 17.

In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the Delhi government had announced the reopening of restaurants with 50% capacity and one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14. With a close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlock in the national capital, doctors have cautioned that Delhi could face a "worse than second wave situation" of COVID-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards.