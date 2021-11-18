MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19: Delhi records 47 new cases, positivity rate 0.08%

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,095.

November 18, 2021 / 11:09 PM IST
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a break while waiting for people to collect samples to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a break while waiting for people to collect samples to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Delhi on Thursday recorded zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 and 47 fresh cases of the disease with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, data shared by the city's health department showed. The number of cumulative cases now stands at 14,40,575. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, according to the data.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,095, it showed. Four COVID-19 fatalities have been reported so far this month, two on November 12, and one each on November 14 and 15. The city reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Update | India records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 more fatalities

The case positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent on Thursday, according to the latest bulletin. On Wednesday, 44 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

A total of 59,212 COVID-19 tests — 48,890 RT-PCR and 10,322 rapid antigen — were conducted in the city a day ago, the bulletin said.
Tags: #Covid-19 #COVID-19 fatalities #cumulative cases #New Delhi #positivity rate
first published: Nov 18, 2021 11:09 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.