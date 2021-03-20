COVID-19 Delhi: Over 800 COVID cases registered for first time this year

Representative Image (Reuters)

Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday, while two more people succumbed to the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago. The positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months, according to a bulletin.

The 813 new infections pushed the tally to 6,47,161 and 6.32 lakh patients have recovered from the virus. There were 716 cases on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday, according to official data.

Two more persons died from the pathogen, taking the number of fatalities to 10,955. A total of 77,888 tests, including 46,292 RT-PCR, were conducted a day ago, as the positivity rate rose to 1.07 per cent from 0.93 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation rose to 1,722 from 1,624 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 712 on Saturday from 682, it said.

Saturday''s daily-case count is the highest in nearly three months. On December 24, 1,063 more people were infected with the virus. On January 1, 585 people were afflicted with the disease.

The caseload in Delhi on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.

The number of daily cases had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month''s highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded. However, the daily cases have begun to rise again in March and it has been steadily increasing over the past few days.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this "sudden rise" in cases to people turning complacent, not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now".

Asserting that the surge was not a cause for concern, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on Thursday that officials had been directed for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases.