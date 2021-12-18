COVID-19: Delhi government converts four private hospitals to Omicron dedicated centres

Omicron variant [Representative image]

Four private hospitals in Delhi have now been converted into dedicated centres for treating COVID patients detected with the Omicron variant. The four hospitals chosen by the government are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad.



Delhi Govt converts 4 pvt hospitals - Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max (Saket), Fortis (Vasant Kunj) & Batra Hospital (Tughlakabad) - as Omicron dedicated centres. A total of 5 hospitals in Delhi, including LNJP hospital, will now provide the treatment for the variant.

— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

This is besides Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, where a special facility has been set up for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases. So now the capital city has 5 hospitals that will provide treatment.

Twelve more people tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron in Delhi on December 17, taking their number to 22, and officials said most of them are "fully vaccinated" and "asymptomatic".

Ten of the 22 patients have been discharged, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. So far, most patients of the new variant have shown mild symptoms and have been discharged within a few days.

December 17 was also the day when India's Omicron tally crossed 100 cases, the Union Health Ministry informed in a press briefing.

The highest number of infections so far, 32, have been detected in Maharashtra, followed by 22 cases in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, eight each in Telangana and Karnataka and five each in Kerala and Gujarat.

Taking cognizance of the Omicron threat, the Delhi health department on the same day in the evening issued an order directing hospitals to augment human resources, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation and security staff, on contract or through the existing outsourcing agencies against the vacant posts and extra 25 percent of the sanctioned strength till March 31.

Nursing officers and paramedics may be hired up to 40 percent of the sanctioned strength, as per requirement, the order read.