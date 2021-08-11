COVID-19 Curbs: Shops and markets to be shut only on Sundays in Uttar Pradesh

Representative Image (Image: News18)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided the weekly closure of shops and business establishments only on Sundays from August 14. Earlier, markets, shops and business establishments were to be closed on both Saturday and Sunday.

Additionally, the movement of people will now be allowed from 6 am-10 pm from Mondays to Saturdays, with effect from August 14. However, people will mandatorily need to wear masks, observe social distancing & use sanitsier, read an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi on August 11.

The order also noted that the Sunday curfew will still be in place.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to consider a partial relaxation in the two-day weekly closure of shops and business establishments, and asked the home department to present detailed guidelines in this regard.

The chief minister, however, stressed that the Covid protocols should be followed everywhere and there should not be any unnecessary congregation of people anywhere, one of the officials said.

Underlining the importance of a continued police patrolling, Adityanath asked the officials to present appropriate guidelines regarding the new system.

In July, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued guidelines, according to which markets, shops and business establishments were allowed to function from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while Saturday and Sunday were the weekly closure days.

An official spokesperson said there has been a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the state, adding that there is not a single coronavirus patient in Aligarh, Amethi, Chitrakoot, Etah, Firozabad, Gonda, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Shamli and Sonbhadra districts.

The recovery rate stands at 98.6 per cent.