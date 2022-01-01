COVID-19 curbs: Haryana govt closes cinema halls, swimming pools until January 12; Check latest guidelines

(Representative image: Reuters)

As COVID-19 cases surge in Haryana, the state government has announced fresh restrictions, including the closure of cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks. Government and private offices have also been ordered to function with 50 percent staff attendance.

These restrictions will be imposed in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts, which have the highest daily infection rates, from January 2 and remain in force till January 12.

According to the government order, markets and malls have been allowed to remain open till 5 pm. Bars and restaurants have been permitted to function with 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter places such as vegetable and grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops, malls, shopping complexes, local markets, petrol and CNG stations, milk booths, gyms and banks.



#Omicron: Haryana Govt closes cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad & three other districts; govt & private offices to function with 50% staff attendance

Haryana reported 26 cases of the Omicron variant on December 31, with the total number of such cases rising to 63 in the state. Of the total cases, 23 are active while others have been discharged, said a health bulletin. The state had brought back night curfews a week ago.

To take stock of the situation, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold a meeting with top officials on January 3.