MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 curbs: Haryana govt closes cinema halls, swimming pools until January 12; Check latest guidelines

The new restrictions to be imposed in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts, which have the highest daily infection rates. The curbs will remain in force till January 12.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST
(Representative image: Reuters)

(Representative image: Reuters)


As COVID-19 cases surge in Haryana, the state government has announced fresh restrictions, including the closure of cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks. Government and private offices have also been ordered to function with 50 percent staff attendance.

These restrictions will be imposed in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat districts, which have the highest daily infection rates, from January 2 and remain in force till January 12.

According to the government order, markets and malls have been allowed to remain open till 5 pm. Bars and restaurants have been permitted to function with 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter places such as vegetable and grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, ration shops, liquor and wine shops, malls, shopping complexes, local markets, petrol and CNG stations, milk booths, gyms and banks.

Haryana reported 26 cases of the Omicron variant on December 31, with the total number of such cases rising to 63 in the state. Of the total cases, 23 are active while others have been discharged, said a health bulletin. The state had brought back night curfews a week ago.

To take stock of the situation, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will hold a meeting with top officials on January 3.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Coronavirus cases Haryana #Coronavirus Restrictions #COVID-19 curbs #COVID-19 Haryana
first published: Jan 1, 2022 11:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.