you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 crisis | Delhi municipal hospital doctors threaten mass resignation over unpaid salaries

In two separate letters on June 10, Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital in the city have written to respective authorities, asking for their salary dues of over three months be released by June 18 and June 16 respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Doctors at two of Delhi's municipal hospitals have threatened to resign en masse if their pending salaries are not released soon. This comes at a time when the city has been witnessing a spike in cases of COVID-19, with doctors acting as the 'first line of defence' in the battle against the viral infection.

In two separate letters on June 10, Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) of Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital in the city have written to respective authorities, asking for their salary dues of over three months be released by June 18 and June 16 respectively. They have warned of resorting to a 'No Pay, No Work' route, and a possible mass resignation if their requests are not addressed.

“We cannot work without money. Being the frontline workers, we should be paid our pending salaries as soon as possible and should be ensured a regular payout,” the letter by the RDA at Kasturba Hospital said.

These RDAs represent nearly 300 doctors from the two hospitals. The letters were also addressed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) which is the administrative body for the two hospitals.

The doctors have expressed their concerns, saying that they have been putting their own lives, as well as those of their families', at risk as they work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-payment of salaries has made it difficult for most of them to be able to deal with even their day-to-day expenses.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #Health #India

