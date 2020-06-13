COVID-19 crisis | PM Modi meets senior ministers to take stock of situation in states, UTs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 13 reviewed the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic with senior ministers and top bureaucrats.

He took stock of the pandemic situation in different states and union territories, including Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

During the meet, it was observed that two-thirds of India's COVID-19 infection load are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, the statement said.

with state chief ministers on June 16 and June 17. This will be his sixth virtual meeting with chief ministers since the March 24 announcement of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.



PM Modi will also be holding a fresh round of interaction

Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on June 13 with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said. In Delhi, the number of infections stood at 36,824 while Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 3-lakh mark.