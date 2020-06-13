App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 crisis | PM Modi meets senior ministers to take stock of situation in states, UTs

He will also be holding a fresh round of interaction with state chief ministers on June 16 and June 17.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 13 reviewed the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic with senior ministers and top bureaucrats.

He took stock of the pandemic situation in different states and union territories, including Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

During the meet, it was observed that two-thirds of India's COVID-19 infection load are in five states with an overwhelming proportion of cases in big cities, the statement said.

PM Modi will also be holding a fresh round of interaction with state chief ministers on June 16 and June 17. This will be his sixth virtual meeting with chief ministers since the March 24 announcement of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Close
Ten days after recording two lakh COVID-19 cases, India surpassed the three lakh-mark on June 13 with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said. In Delhi, the number of infections stood at 36,824 while Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 3-lakh mark.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 07:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Narendra Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hydroxychloroquine should be avoided in severe cases: Health Ministry

Hydroxychloroquine should be avoided in severe cases: Health Ministry

Coronavirus outbreak | US researchers identify small molecules that can block COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak | US researchers identify small molecules that can block COVID-19

Smriti Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Smriti Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.