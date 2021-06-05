COVID-19 crisis: Parole of 4,500-odd jail inmates in MP extended

Representative Image

Parole granted to around 4,500 inmates of Madhya Pradesh jails in view of the coronavirus pandemic has been extended by 30 days, which will take thetotal period to 90 days, a state minister said on Saturday.

"About 4,500 prisoners are currently out of jails inthe state on parole for 60 days. But the government has decided to extend the parole of such prisoners by another 30 days in view of COVID-19 cases," Madhya Pradesh Minister for Home and Jails Narottam Mishra told reporters. With this, the parole period of such prisoners has gone up to 90 days (from 60 days), he said.

The decision has been taken as it is possible that the prisoners, currently out on parole, may bring coronavirus infection into the jails and infect other inmates on their return, the minister said. "The state government has also directed the jail officials to conduct RT-PCR tests of all the prisoners lodgedin the jail," he said.

So far, 18,000 prisoners lodged in the jails have beenvaccinated against the viral infection and more than 100 health camps were also organised in jails, Mishra added. Parole was first granted after the Supreme Court in March last year asked states to take steps to decongest jails so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.