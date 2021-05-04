COVID-19 crisis | O2 plant at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to ensure sustained supply for all ICU beds: Sisodia

Representative image

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the oxygen plant at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital will ensure a sustained supply of the life-saving gas "for all oxygenated and ICU beds". He visited the hospital at Mongolpuri to review the COVID-19 situation and oxygen supply at the facility.

The hospital recently installed an oxygen plant imported from France, which will help refill at least 80-100 big cylinders on a daily basis. The plant will ensure a sustained supply of oxygen for all oxygenated and ICU beds, a statement issued by the Delhi government said.

At present, the hospital has 300 beds, of which 118 have been allocated to COVID-19 patients. Sisodia also met with patients in the hospital's COVID ward. "While the bed capacity at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village is 500, we were unable to meet the capacity due to a shortage of oxygen. Soon after, we took swift action and installed an oxygen plant at the facility to ensure unabated access of the allocated oxygen to patients," he said.

The oxygen plant is now operational and the current occupancy of patients at the CWG village is 175, he added. "We are hoping and waiting for the oxygen supply to increase in Delhi so that all 500 beds at the centre can be occupied," Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited two COVID care centres on Tuesday. "To augment the number of ICU and oxygen beds in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had decided to convert the Ramlila ground into a COVID care centre. The health minister and I visited the Ramlila ground to take stock of the 500 ICU beds that are being set up there. I am happy to note that this work is in full swing and we hope that it will be ready for the citizens within the next week," Sisodia said.

He also appealed to the citizens to follow the lockdown protocols and get vaccinated against the viral disease as soon as possible.