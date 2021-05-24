COVID-19 crisis | Maharashtra records 22,122 cases to take tally above 56 lakh; 361 die, 42,320 recover

India’s western Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, is one of the country’s worst-hit states, grappling with a surge of coronavirus infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and made field facilities like BKC vital. (Image: AP)

Maharashtra recorded 22,122 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's infection tally beyond the 56-lakh mark to 56,02,019, while 361 more deaths pushed the toll to 89,212, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases. A statement from the health department said 42,320 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 51,82,592.

Maharashtra sees 26,672 new COVID-19 cases, 594 deaths; over 29,000 recover

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 92.51 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.59 per cent, the department said. Maharashtra is now left with 3,27,580 active cases, it said.

As many as 2,63,774 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests done so far in the state to 3,32,77,290, the department said. Mumbai saw 1,049 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths, taking its tally to 6,97,959 and the toll to 14,613.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In the wider Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 2,713 new cases and 69 more deaths. The caseload in the Mumbai division rose to 15,11,376 and the death toll to 26,935, the department said.

The Nashik division reported 3,245 fresh cases, including 1,965 in Ahmednagar district . The Pune division recorded 5,269 new cases, including 1,056 in Pune district and 2,470 in Satara district. The Kolhapur division registered 3,434 fresh cases, including 1,044 in Sangli district.

The Aurangabad division recorded 1,059 cases, the Latur division 1,401 cases, while the Akola division witnessed 3,822 cases, including 1,244 in Yavatmal and 1,190 in Buldhana district. The Nagpur division reported 1179 fresh cases of coronavirus.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,02,019; new cases 22,122;deaths 89,212; recoveries 51,82,592; active cases 3,27,580; tests so far 3,32,77,290.