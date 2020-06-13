App
coronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 crisis | Home Minister Amit Shah to meet CM Kejriwal, LG Baijal on situation in capital

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on June 14 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The meeting comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Delhi. The tally has reached 36,000 and more than 1,200 people have died due to the virus in the national capital.

"Home Minister, Shri AmitShah and Health Minister, Dr Harshvardhan to hold meeting with LtGovDelhi, CM Delhi & members of SDMA to review situation in the capital regarding COVID-19 tomorrow, 14th June at 11 am. Director AIIMS and other senior officers would also be present," Shah's office tweeted.

Close

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

There has been criticism from different quarters over the handling of COVID-19 cases in the capital with complaints of non-availability of beds in hospitals for patients and difficulty in getting the tests done in laboratories.

The Supreme Court on June 12 lashed out at the city government, terming as "horrific" the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to COVID-19 patients.

After the SC's observation, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government said it accepts with utmost respect and sincerity the apex court's remarks and pointed out that it was trying its best to set up better infrastructure and provide quality healthcare to all COVID-19 patients in the city.

Read More | COVID-19: Accept SC observations, trying our best to augment health infra, says Delhi govt

Baijal has also formed a six-member panel to formulate a COVID management plan and suggest ways to ramp up medical infrastructure in the capital.

This comes close on the heels of Baijal's recent assertions on hospital beds and testing, and overturning of two Delhi government orders -- reserving hospital beds only for residents of Delhi and testing of only symptomatic patients.

The members on Baijal's advisory committee are DG ICMR Professor Balram Bhargava, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, National Disaster Management Authority members Krishna Vatsa, Kamal Kishore and others.

India surpassed the three lakh-mark in coronavirus cases on Saturday with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities, the Union health ministry said.

It has now become the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic with a caseload of 3,08,993, according to coronavirus statistics website Worldometer.

However, the health ministry has said that the doubling time of coronavirus cases has improved to 17.4 days from 15.4 days. And its data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed active cases at 1,45,779 and those who have recovered at 1,54,329; one patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 49.9 percent patients have recovered so far," a ministry official said.

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Anil Baijal #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #India #Politics

