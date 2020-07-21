App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 crisis | Central team flags possible surge in cases in Bihar in days to come

During a meeting with state officials, delegates of the Central team reportedly said that there is a need for hospitals to implement a strict policy to control the transmission of infection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar on the rise, a three-member team of Central officials has alerted that there is a possibility of a further rise in cases in the state in the days to come. This, at a time when images of a body of a deceased COVID-19 patient lying in the isolation ward of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH), a dedicated COVID-19 government facility in Patna, went viral.

As per a report, the pictures had been clicked by an attendant at the COVID-19 ward, who also claimed that the body had been lying there since July 19.

The Central team, led by Health Secretary Lav Agarwal, visited different parts of the state and containment zones over two days (July 19 and July 20). The team also had the director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Dr S K Singh and Associate Professor of Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr Neeraj Nishchal as members.

As per the latest update, Bihar has a total of 27,455 confirmed cases of COBID-19 while the state's death toll stands at 187.

A member of the team reportedly expressed concern over the laxity and unrestricted movement in COVID-19 wards at some hospitals. A Hindustan Times report quoted the members as saying that "reckless acts", referring to the movement of attendants and others in wards with COVID-19 patients, such as these may give rise to super-spreaders.

During a meeting with state officials, delegates of the Central team reportedly said that there is a need for hospitals to implement a strict policy to control the transmission of infection, while also noting that hospital staff and frontline workers need to be trained in this direction.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:13 pm

