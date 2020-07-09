COVID-19 crisis: At least 12 HAL employees test positive for COVID-19, one dies

At least 12 employees of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the public sector defence company located in Bengaluru, tested positive for coronavirus. According to the company's statement, one employee has died of COVID-19.

In a statement, spokesperson of HAL, Gopal Sutar, said, "12 HAL employees have tested positive for COVID-19. One employee died due to underlying conditions but tested positive for COVID-19 upon his death."

Operations at the HAL unit continues at 100 percent staff capacity, with employees working in shifts.

"HAL is taking all steps to ensure all protocols related to COVID-19 are followed as per updated MHA guidelines," Sutar said, adding, HAL hospital is well-equipped with beds reserved for patients showing COVID symptoms.

"At the workplace, measures have been taken to ensure social distancing, compulsory wearing of masks, complete and frequent sanitisation of entire working areas, temperature monitoring of everyone who enters," the spokesperson added.

HAL in Bengaluru had reopened on April 28 after it was shut down on March 22 on nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported a biggest single-day spike of 2,062 new COVID-19 cases and a record 54 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 28,877 and the death toll to 470, the health

department said.

The day also saw 778 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the fresh cases reported today, a whopping 1,148 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone, while among 54 deaths, 22 are from this capital city.