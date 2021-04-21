COVID-19: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tests positive

Shashi Tharoor tests positive for COVID-19.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is the latest politician from the Congress party to be tested positive for the coronavirus. Along with him, his sister and 85-year-old mother have tested positive as well.



After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2021

The Member of Parliament, informed about his health, through his Twitter account on 21 April. The leader hopes to fight the virus out with a positive spirit.

The Congress MP's COVID case is one of a breakthrough, wherein even after getting vaccinated, a person contracts the virus. Tharoor informed that both his mother and he took both the shots of the Covishield vaccine on April 8. His sister also has been vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the Covid virus", he said.

In the last few days, many Congress leaders have tested positive for the virus. Rahul Gandhi tested positive on April 20, just two days after the leader cancelled all his political rallies for the remaining West Bengal elections.

