COVID-19: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tests positive

Along with him, his sister and 85-year-old mother have tested positive as well.

Moneycontrol News
April 21, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor tests positive for COVID-19.


Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is the latest politician from the Congress party to be tested positive for the coronavirus. Along with him, his sister and 85-year-old mother have tested positive as well.

The Member of Parliament, informed about his health, through his Twitter account on 21 April. The leader hopes to fight the virus out with a positive spirit.

The Congress MP's COVID case is one of a breakthrough, wherein even after getting vaccinated, a person contracts the virus. Tharoor informed that both his mother and he took both the shots of the Covishield vaccine on April 8. His sister also has been vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"So we have every reason to hope that though vaccines cannot prevent infection, they will moderate the impact of the Covid virus", he said. 

In the last few days, many Congress leaders have tested positive for the virus. Rahul Gandhi tested positive on April 20, just two days after the leader cancelled all his political rallies for the remaining West Bengal elections.

Show

Former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh also tested positive on April 19 and is currently admitted in AIIMS Delhi.
Moneycontrol News
#Congress MP Shashi Tharoor #Coronavirus cases in india #COVID-19 India
first published: Apr 21, 2021 08:40 pm

