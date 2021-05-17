COVID-19: Co-WIN to be made available in Hindi and 14 other regional languages soon

The 26th GoM meeting was chaired by Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Ministry, to discuss COVID-19 relief measures and steps taken.
CoWIN platform-the government developed website for the registration and booking of vaccine appointment- will be soon accessible in Hindi and 14 other regional languages, informed Rajesh Bhushan, the Union Health Secretary in the 26th high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on May 17.
The meeting was chaired by Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Ministry to discuss COVID-19 relief measures and steps taken. He was joined by Dr S.Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs and Shri Hardeep S. Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, among many others.
Here are the key highlights of everything discussed at the meeting:
Defence Scientists efforts were lauded for the launch of new drug
Dr Harsh Vardhan lauded the efforts of defence scientists for launching India’s first indigenous drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG (developed by DRDO in collaboration with INMAS and Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories). The research efforts for the drug started in April 2020 and was completed recently when DCGI gave it emergency use approval (EUA). The minister informed that it reduces the dependence of patients on oxygen administration and has the potential of getting absorbed differentially and in a selected manner. In the COVID infected cells, it inhibits virus synthesis and energy production for the process.
17 More Labs to be added to INSACOG network
The Health Minister also informed that 17 new labs are going to be added to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) network to increase the number of samples screened and allow for more spatial analysis. The Network is presently served by 10 labs located at different corners of the country.
Innovative changes in testing policy
In the meeting, it was also discussed how mobile RT-PCR testing vans will be deployed and RAT testing will be amplified. While the present capacity is around 25 lakhs (RTPCR-13 lakh and RAT- 12lakh), this is projected to exponentially increase to 45 lakhs (RTPCR-18 lakh and RAT- 27 lakh)under the new testing regimen. This is supposed to benefit in peri-urban and rural settings.
Remdesivir production tripled
A dedicated cell has been created to coordinate the production and allocation of drugs in demand to treat COVID-19. Manufacturers have been advised to increase the production of drugs. The three-pronged strategy undertaken was apprised to the ministers-
Remdesivir Production has more than tripled, from around 39 lakh to 118 lakh vials per month. Demand for Amphotericin-B which is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis has also increased. Five suppliers have been identified and efforts are being made for optimal allocation of the drug. States were given 1 lakh vials from 1 to 14 May, 2021 while avenues for import are being actively explored.