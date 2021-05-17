COVID-19 | Chandigarh extends weekend curfew restrictions till May 25

The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend weekend curfew restrictions by one more week till May 25.

The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend weekend curfew restrictions by one more week till May 25. The Union Territory administration said it was extending the weekend curfew so that gains made by the plateauing number of cases due to the lockdown is not lost.

“Following extensive discussions in various forums and with medical experts, it was decided that the restrictions already imposed under corona curfew should remain in force for another week, that is up to 5 am on May 25, so that gains of plateauing of caseload due to lockdown is not lost,” an official said according to the decision taken in a COVID-19 review meeting here.

Earlier on Monday last week, the Chandigarh administration had decided to extend night and weekend curfew restrictions by one more week beginning May 11 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

However, the cases have been coming down in the city during the past few days.

The night curfew in the city is in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays. The weekend curfew starts at 5 am on Saturday and continues till 5 am on Monday.

To check the spread of COVID-19 infection, the UT administration here had first imposed a night curfew. Later, weekend curfew/lockdown was also imposed, which was then extended by a week-long curfew that has now again been extended.

During the meeting, Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh to meet the representatives of various traders, market and industry associations to solicit their views and suggestions regarding relief that could be provided to them due to the loss suffered due to the shutdown.

“Since there were complaints against private hospitals over-charging COVID patients, the administrator directed the Health Department should again notify the approved rates for COVID treatment. It will be given in the media and also published prominently on the notice boards of the concerned hospital,” the statement said.

Badnore expressed his happiness about oxygen audit conducted in all medical institutions.

He also directed that oxygen plants functioning at GMCH hospital in Sector 32 and GMSH, Sector 16, both government facilities, should be specially checked to ensure there is no over-use, nor any mishap of any kind.

The UT administrator thanked the Army authorities, NGOs and various charitable Institutions, who have come forward to set up mini Covid care centres.

He also appealed to other organisations to come forward to set up such facilities/provisions for oxygen. This will reduce the pressure on government hospitals.

Such public-private partnerships will go a long way in winning the battle against the pandemic, Badnore said in the meeting.

Chandigarh had on Sunday registered 664 fresh cases, taking the total count to 55,367, while 10 more people succumbed to the virus raising the toll in the UT to 635.