MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19: Centre to depute 25 doctors, 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces in Gujarat

Gujarat reported 8,920 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state's tally to 3,84,688, while a record 94 patients died due to the infection.

PTI
April 17, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock


The Centre on Saturday decided to depute 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from the paramilitary forces at an upcoming 900-bed COVID hospital being set up by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, officials said.

Gujarat is one of the states from where a high number of COVID-19 cases are being reported during the second wave of the pandemic.

"On the request of the Gujarat government, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to depute 25 doctors and 75 paramedics from the paramilitary forces at the upcoming 900-bed COVID hospital to be set up by the DRDO in Ahmedabad," a ministry official said.

Gujarat reported 8,920 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state's tally to 3,84,688, while a record 94 patients died due to the infection.The 94 fatalities recorded on Friday pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 5,170 in the state. The COVID-19 tally of Gujarat climbed to 3,84,688 with the 8,920 fresh cases.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #DRDO #Gujarat #India
first published: Apr 17, 2021 12:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.