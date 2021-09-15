MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 | Centre planning to resume tourist visas after more than a year of suspension

The government is likely to allow only vaccinated people to apply for tourist visas.

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
Central government is considering to resume tourist visas very soon, as COVID cases in the country have come down in the past few months, reported news agency ANI. The decision is being considered to boost the country's economy as cases are declining.

A senior official from the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 15, confirmed to ANI that things have been formalised and a meeting has been called that will be chaired by the Home Secretary on September 16 to discuss plans to resume tourist visas.

According to the official, the process will happen in a phased manner and as per the feasibility, it will be open to all. The government is likely to allow only vaccinated people to apply for tourist visas.

Tourist visas were suspended since March 2020, from the day the first lockdown was announced. Later, several categories of visas like business, employment and others were exempted but tourist visas remained suspended. Before the suspension of tourist visas, around 7-8 lakh tourists used to come to India every month.

Talking about India's COVID tally, the country recorded  27,176 new Covid-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours on September 15. The active cases have come down to 3.51 lakh. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 80 consecutive days now.

(With inputs from ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #COVID-19 India #tourist Visa
first published: Sep 15, 2021 07:31 pm

