Covid-19| Centre looks at Rs 70,000 crore financial package for embattled power companies

The government is readying a Rs 70,000 crore package for the power sector through a mix of debt moratoriums and payment deferrals as companies battle a sharp revenue slide amid a Covid-19-induced lock down that has crippled economic activity in India.

Power distribution companies (Discoms), responsible for providing last mile connectivity and carrying electricity to homes and offices, have seen their revenues fall by up to 80 percent in the last monthly billing cycle, Moneycontrol has learnt.

The nationwide lockdown since March 24 to contain Covid-19’s spread has forced thousands of factories, shops and offices to shutter down. Power consumption has fallen sharply as industrial, trading, construction and many other economic activities have remained largely suspended as part of a broader strategy to maintain social distancing and slower the virus’ canvas of spread.

Power consumption has fallen to 125 giga watts in the first of week of April 2020 compared to 165-168 giga watts in April 2019, causing a deep fall in discoms’ bill collections, their primary revenue source.

The fall in power demand has come despite rising temperatures. With summers setting in, day time peak temperatures have touched 40 degree centigrade in some areas across the north-western plains.

Discoms’ earnings have fallen to about Rs 12,000 crore in the last billing cycle from about Rs 55,000 crore during a 30-45 cycle last year, exemplifying the lockdown’s effect on India’s power companies’ books.

The Union Power Ministry will likely take the Rs 70,000 crore financial relief package for Cabinet approval as early as next week. Once approved, power companies could be given the option of debt moratoriums and reworked loans over a seven to eight year period.

State governments have also been pushing for a Centre-supported fiscal support package for power companies.

On April 22, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a financial package for the power sector, while suggesting a slew of measures to rescue the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and others from the current crisis.

The Punjab Chief Minister suggested that Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and other financial institutions should give loans to power sector at reduced rates of 6 percent per annum for bridging the revenue gap.

He also recommended extension of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moratorium on repayment of outstanding loans and interest from the current three to at least six months.

Thermal power generation companies (Gencos), which contribute about three-fourths of India’s total energy production, have also been hammered in by the prevailing norm to pay for coal in advance. Spending on railway freights to transport and stock up coal have also drained out thermal gencos’ resources.

The government is looking to address this through USANCE letter of credit, an instrument of deferred payment.