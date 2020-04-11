Covid-19| Can supply cancer and diabetes medicines at reasonable price, Biocon tells West Bengal government

Marya Shakil and Gaurav Choudhury

Pharmaceutical major Biocon has reached out to the state governments offering to supply non-Coronavirus medications, including cancer and diabetes medicines, at “reasonable prices”.

The offer comes amid a mounting battle against the spread of Covid-19 that has so far infected more than 7,000 people and caused more than 200 deaths in India.

Biocon’s offer comes even as the central government has dispelled fears of shortage of medicines and has said that the Department of Pharmaceuticals is regularly monitoring drug supplies across states and union territorties.

"... to allow for the optimisation of spends during this public health emergency, we at Biocon Biologics would like to offer our portfolio of life saving medicines, including insulin and cancer therapies, to the government at reasonable prices," Biocon wrote in an April 6 letter to the West Bengal government.

The biopharmaceutical major, led by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, has written two back-to-back letters to the West Bengal government on the same day, pressing the offer for medicines, including “additional support” services to assist the state officials.

In the first letter, written by Dr Alexander Zach, Senior Vice President, Global Market Access & Policy, Biocon Biologics Ltd., said that “since people with diabetes who are infected with the virus may see their glycaemic control deteriorate during the illness, it is imperative for them to have ready access to insulin. In addition, we understand diabetics in intensive care settings would need insulin and this would place an additional requirement in hospitals with increased numbers of very sick patients”.

Zach said that the preliminary studies published in Lancet Oncology, a medical journal, have also suggested that in this Covid-19 outbreak, “the major risk for patients with cancer is the inability to receive necessary medical services (both in terms of getting to hospital and provision of normal medical care once there) because of the outbreak.

“Hence, it is important for the government to ensure a steady supply of life saving drugs including insulin and anti-cancer treatments, to avoid any additional public health crisis and to also avoid unjust profiteering and black marketeering, at the expense of the patients,” Zach said.

“In addition to the drug support, we would also be willing to offer any additional support that the government would need to help the patients in the country tide over these troubled times,” Zach said.

One the same day, Rahul Dwivedi, Senior Director, Market Access, Biocon, wrote to the West Bengal health secretary reiterating the company’s offer to supply diabetes and cancer drugs at “reasonable prices”.

Moneycontrol has reviewed the letters and written to the company for comments that are awaited. The story will updated accordingly after the company offers its comments.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in India has led to fear of crisis in other important drugs. On March 24, World Health Organization said supply of tuberculosis medicines could get disrupted as airlines have shut operations and supply chains are hit.