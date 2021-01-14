COVID-19 caller tune featuring Amitabh Bachchan's voice is getting replaced

Amitabh Bachchan

If you were one among the many people who were absolutely done listening to Amitabh Bachchan every time you made a call, then there's good news for you!

Just two days ahead of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the caller tune featuring Amitabh Bachchan's voice has been replaced with a new one.

Starting January 15, you will hear a female voice as your caller tune talking about India's nationwide vaccination roll-out, reported NDTV.

Since March last year, when the novel coronavirus caused a pandemic, Amitabh Bacchan's voice was used as caller tune all over India, enumerating all safety measures one must take to avoid COVID-19. Now as India gets ready to be vaccinated, the caller tune appeals to the citizens to have faith in the vaccine and not believe in rumours.

This messaging comes as people are still wary about 'COVAXIN' which has not yet completed Phase 3 trials and yet is being rolled out along with Oxford University & AstraZeneca's Covishield.

Using Prime Minister's new slogan 'Dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi (medicine and caution both)' the caller tune urges people to still continue taking COVID precautions.

"The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity," it reportedly says.

The previous caller tune featuring Amitabh Bachchan's voice has faced a lot of resentment as people complained that they were being forced to listen to the caller tune every time they had to make a call. There was even a PIL filed in the Delhi High Court, asking for the tune to be dropped, reported PTI.