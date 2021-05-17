COVID-19: AIIMS doctor educates on vaccination for recovered patients, use of Ivermectin, steroid treatment and black fungus

Representative image

According to the new guidelines issued by the Government, people who have recovered from COVID have been asked to wait 6-9 months before getting vaccinated. Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Trauma Centre in Delhi explains in a Times of India report, that any COVID recovered patient should be given 'quite low priority, if not lowest', to receive the vaccine.

While most COVID recovered patients are expected to have immunity for 6 months, Dr Rajesh said he has come across cases where people have got reinfected within 6 months. However, he reassures that there is no added risk in waiting for 6-9 months for the vaccine. Although, if enough vaccination doses are available, a recovered patient can choose to take the jab 6-8 weeks post-recovery as well.

Addressing the concerns surrounding the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of COVID, Dr Rajesh suggests a pragmatic approach wherein he encourages the use of the drug in the initial phases to check viral replication, after informing the patient of all possible side effects of the drug and taking their consent. This is because there are cases wherein the drug has shown in vitri to interfere with viral replication in the body.

However, he recommends caution for widespread and general use of this drug for treatment without any good scientific data. Dr Rajesh, also suggests for India to take the leap and design and conduct trials 'for its role in preventing the infection in children, as India has the largest experience of administering this drug, especially in children.

Mucormycosis, or black fungal infection, is also seen on the rise in many states. Many COVID-19 patients are seen now suffering from this fungal infection. In the Times of India report, Dr Rajesh suggests a strict control over sugar for COVID patients who are diabetic or on steroids, especially in the setting of ICUs and HDUs. He also advises strict infection control practices, ones we see in AIIMS, for avoiding this fungal infection.

Talking about steroid treatment, Dr Rajesh explains the timing and purpose of the treatment for COVID-19 patients. According to him, steroids should preferably be prescribed in the latter time period of the infection, when there is possible inflammation in the body, due to an exaggerated immune response system. The steroids suppress this immense response and hence help in bringing the inflammation under control.

On the contrary, if steroids are prescribed in the initial phase of the infection when the virus is replicating in the body, it can prove to be very harmful to the patient, because the steroids will decrease the immune response of the response, hence giving an easy leeway for the virus to replicate in the body.

Hence Dr Rajesh, recommends extreme precaution in administering the drug at the right phase of the infection to the patient. He also warns of a rise in blood sugar levels, whenever steroids are administered, as the body needs the energy to fight off the stress. So diabetic patients especially must be administered steroids with great care.