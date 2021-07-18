COVID-19 : After Uttar Pradesh, DDMA prohibits celebrations of Kanwar Yatra in Delhi
In an order dated July 18, DDMA said that the Yatra which is scheduled to begin from July 25 must not be allowed in the national capital in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.
July 18, 2021 / 07:49 PM IST
The Kanwar Yatra had been cancelled in Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)
Following Uttar Pradesh's decision to cancel this year's Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order that prohibits any celebrations, processions or mass gatherings pertaining to the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.
“Upcoming Kanwar Yatra-2021 will commence from 25.07.2021 and in spite of being banned or suspended by Uttarakhand Government, there is an apprehension of gatherings, congregations, processions during Kanwar Yatra-2021. Therefore, in view of persisting Covid-19 situation, it is decided that Kanwar Yatra-2021 should not be permitted in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the territory of NCT of Delhi,” the order read.
The order also directed all district magistrates of Delhi and their counterpart District Deputy Commissioners of Police and all other authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the DDMA’s order.
On July 17, the Kanwar Yatra was called off in Uttar Pradesh, a decision taken by the Kanwar Sangh in consultation with the UP government.
The development came a day after the Supreme Court said it cannot allow the Uttar Pradesh government "to hold 100 per cent physical Kanwar Yatra in view of Covid", stressing that sentiments, including religious, are subservient to the Right to Life.
"The Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled by the Kanwar Sanghs on the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government," Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal said on July 18.
The Uttarakhand government had already called off the yatra citing fears expressed by experts of a possible third wave of the pandemic and the risk posed by such gatherings.
Delhi now joins Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha that have banned this year's Kanwar Yatra in view of the coronavirus pandemic.