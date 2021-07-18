COVID-19 : After Uttar Pradesh, DDMA prohibits celebrations of Kanwar Yatra in Delhi

The Kanwar Yatra had been cancelled in Delhi. (Representative image: Reuters)

Following Uttar Pradesh's decision to cancel this year's Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an order that prohibits any celebrations, processions or mass gatherings pertaining to the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

In an order dated July 18, DDMA said that the Yatra which is scheduled to begin from July 25 must not be allowed in the national capital in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Upcoming Kanwar Yatra-2021 will commence from 25.07.2021 and in spite of being banned or suspended by Uttarakhand Government, there is an apprehension of gatherings, congregations, processions during Kanwar Yatra-2021. Therefore, in view of persisting Covid-19 situation, it is decided that Kanwar Yatra-2021 should not be permitted in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the territory of NCT of Delhi,” the order read.

The order also directed all district magistrates of Delhi and their counterpart District Deputy Commissioners of Police and all other authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the DDMA’s order.

On July 17, the Kanwar Yatra was called off in Uttar Pradesh, a decision taken by the Kanwar Sangh in consultation with the UP government.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The development came a day after the Supreme Court said it cannot allow the Uttar Pradesh government "to hold 100 per cent physical Kanwar Yatra in view of Covid", stressing that sentiments, including religious, are subservient to the Right to Life.

"The Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled by the Kanwar Sanghs on the appeal of the Uttar Pradesh government," Additional Chief Secretary Information Navneet Sehgal said on July 18.

The Uttarakhand government had already called off the yatra citing fears expressed by experts of a possible third wave of the pandemic and the risk posed by such gatherings.

Delhi now joins Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha that have banned this year's Kanwar Yatra in view of the coronavirus pandemic.