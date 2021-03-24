COVID-19 | 70% patients hospitalised in UK did not fully recover five months after discharge: Study

UK was one of the countries in Europe most severely affected by COVID-19 (Representative image: Reuters)

A new UK-wide study, whose findings were released on March 24, suggested that 70 percent of the COVID-19 patients who were hospitalised "did not fully recover" even five months after discharge.

Seven out of every 10 patient continued to experience negative impacts on their physical and mental health, as well as ability to work, according to the study conducted by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre.

The researchers analysed 1,077 patients who were discharged from hospital between March and November 2020 after being infected with the novel coronavirus.

The research found that each participant had an average of nine persistent symptoms even after discharge.

"The ten most common symptoms reported were: muscle pain, fatigue, physical slowing down, impaired sleep quality, joint pain or swelling, limb weakness, breathlessness, pain, short-term memory loss, and slowed thinking," stated an official release issued by the University of Leicester, which was affiliated to the research.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Over 25 percent of participants had "clinically significant symptoms of anxiety and depression" and 12 percent suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms at their 5-month follow-up, the researchers claimed.

Of the 67.5 percent of participants who were working before COVID, 17.8 percent were no longer working, and nearly 20 percent experienced a health-related change in their occupational status.

Demographically, white women aged between 40 and 60 with two major comorbidities faced the most prolonged symptoms, said Professor Chris Brightling, the chief investigating officer of the study.

"While the profile of patients being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is disproportionately male and from an ethnic minority background, our study finds that those who have the most severe prolonged symptoms tend to be white women aged approximately 40 to 60 who have at least two long term health conditions, such as asthma or diabetes," the statement quoted him as saying.

Dr Rachael Evans, associate professor at the University of Leicester said the research "shows a large burden of symptoms, mental and physical health problems and evidence of organ damage five months after discharge with COVID-19".

"It is also clear that those who required mechanical ventilation and were admitted to intensive care take longer to recover. However, much of the wide variety of persistent problems was not explained by the severity of the acute illness - the latter largely driven by acute lung injury - indicating other, possibly more systemic, underlying mechanisms," she added.