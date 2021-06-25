COVID-19: 48 cases of Delta Plus variant found in India ; cases identified are localised, says ICMR Director General

Representative image

As the Delta plus variant causes a growing concern of a massive third wave of COVID-19 infections in India, Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that cases of the variant identified till now have been very localized.

He confirmed that the Delta Plus variant is present in 12 countries and as of now 48 cases of the variant have been registered in India. According to the Centre, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of such cases at 20.

The centre said nine cases of Delta Plus variant were found in Tamil Nadu, seven cases in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one case each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Karnataka, reported PTI.

The Delta plus variant is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant which was first found in India. Having acquired a spike protein mutation, it is anticipated to be more transmissible than the current variants of the virus in circulation.

Earlier today, in view of cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19 emerging in Maharashtra, the state government announced a 'state-level trigger' for imposing restrictions in administrative units irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage.

Weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests, and not rapid antigen or other tests, the state government said and described Delta plus as a variant of concern.

Dr SK Singh, Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) apprised that eight states are of importance at the moment, where more than 50% of the Delta variant or variant of concern has been found. "These are Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana & West Bengal", he said.

The Union government also maintained that 9o% of the COVID-19 cases in India is being driven by the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant. Covid variants of concern have been found in 174 districts in 35 states/UTs with the highest number of cases seen in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Gujarat, it said.

The proportion of COVID-19 cases with variants of concern rose from 10.31 per cent in May 2021 to 51 per cent on June 20, 2021, it added.

However, Dr Balram Bhargava, assured that the COVID-19 vaccines being administered in India- Covidshield and Covaxin- will work against the variants of SARS CoV 2 — alpha, beta, gama as well as delta.

It has been a week since India's newest vaccine policy came into effect, wherein all individuals will receive free vaccines at central and state government facilities.

More than 60.73 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India on June 24, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 30.79 crore. On the 160th day of the vaccination drive on June 24, 52.89 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 7.84 lakh people were given their second dose.

With regards to vaccinating pregnant women, Dr Balram said, "The Ministry of Health has given the guideline that vaccine can be given to pregnant women. Vaccination is useful in pregnant women and it should be given".

Talking about children getting the COVID-19 vaccine the ICMR Director-General said more data is still required, and till that is available, India is not in a position to vaccinate children at large.

"However, we have started a small study on children between the age of 2-18 years & we shall have results of that by September or so. However, initial jury is still not out & they're still debating whether children need to be vaccinated. We've seen some complications in the US", he added.

Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal also informed that the recovery rate has increased to 96.7%.