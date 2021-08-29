COVID-19 | 1,262 COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in Karnataka

Representative image

Karnataka reported 1,262 fresh COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 29,47,255 and the toll to 37,278.

The day also saw 1,384 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,91,193.

Out of 1,262 new cases reported on Sunday, 361 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 334 discharges.

The total number of active cases stood at 18,758.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.70 per cent, the CaseFatality Rate (CFR) was 1.34 per cent.

Bengaluru Urban topped in the number of deaths (6), Dakshina Kannada reported three and Hassan two, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 361, Dakshina Kannada 202, Udupi 96, Mysuru and Kodagu 86, while the rest were scattered in other areas.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,37,286, followed by Mysuru 1,75,879 and Tumakuru 1,19,199.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,13,959, followed by Mysuru 1,72,542 and Tumakuru 1,17,423.

Cumulatively a total of 4,31,94,662 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,78,664 were on Sunday alone