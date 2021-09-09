Covax slashes COVID-19 vaccine supply forecast by 25% amid SII export restrictions

(Representative image)

Covax, an initiative that guarantees the world access to COVID-19 vaccines, has slashed its vaccine availability forecast for the current year by 25 percent citing Serum Institute of India (SII)’s export restrictions.

Covax in its latest supply forecast has stated that it would likely have access to 1.425 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. Of these, around 1.2 billion coronavirus vaccine doses will be reserved for lower-income economies that are part of the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC), the World Health Organization said.

A Covax statement on COVID-19 vaccine supply forecast for 2021 and early 2022 read: “The evolving supply landscape has led to a reduction of 25% in anticipated volumes available for supply in 2021 through COVAX. For SII-AstraZeneca and SII-Novavax, continued export restrictions from India are leading to further supply delays, with the current most likely scenario assuming no SII supply to COVAX in 2021.”

As per Covax: “The timing and likelihood of filing and regulatory approval for candidates produced by Novavax, SII-Novavax, and Clover, with WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL) or approval by a Stringent Regulatory Authority (SRA) required for supply to COVAX participants.”

The restrictions imposed on SII’s vaccine supply, especially with regard to the uncertainty revolving the resumption of exports, have been cited as one of the main reasons behind Covax slashing dose availability prediction. Because of these restrictions, the supply of both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, which are being manufactured by SII in India, have been affected.

Notably, India has clarified several times that it has not imposed a ban on export of COVID-19 vaccines, but has only restricted the amount being shipped out, keeping the domestic requirements in mind.