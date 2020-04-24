Coronavirus | Yahoo India reveals most searched trends a month before and after lockdown

Yahoo India on April 24 released a list that highlighted the shift in online search trends in the month before and after the country went into lockdown.

India went into lockdown in light of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic on March 25, which was later extended until May 3. During this period, internet users in the country increasingly searched for things related to coronavirus.

"Through the lockdown, novel coronavirus related searches rose by a whopping 427 percent. The top five COVID-19 keywords were COVID-19 updates, symptoms of COVID-19, COVID-19 treatment, COVID-19 death toll and Live COVID-19 tracker," Yahoo India reported.

In contrast, before the lockdown, the search bar for Indian users was ruled by a range of topics from Delhi election results, Delhi riots/violence to JNU violence, Yahoo India said. The most searched people at that time included US President Donald Trump, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

However, in the month under lockdown, Indians started using search terms like lockdown in India, vaccine for coronavirus, social distancing, hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus, among other things.

Meanwhile, working remotely from home under lockdown, a new experience for many people in the country, was followed by an online hunt for a new range of tools like the video-calling apps Zoom and Skype, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams and GoToMeeting.

Another interesting observation the report made was related to the most searched female celebrity in India. In the pre-lockdown days, Priyanka Chopra has usually been the most searched female celebrity in India online. However, the report noted that she was knocked off the spot by celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor who had tested positive for COVID-19. Kapoor was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police after she failed to follow instructions to self-isolate after returning from London.