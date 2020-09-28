Coronavirus wrap September 28 | 'Teicoplanin' effective in treating COVID-19, say researchers; Centre launches online portal on vaccine

India saw 82,170 new cases and 1,039 deaths in the last 24 hours

India has recorded more than 60.7 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 95,542 deaths. Of these, more than 9.6 lakh are active cases while over 50.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 7,09,394 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 27, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and Union territories, according to the Union health ministry's latest update.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

Globally, more than 3.2 crore infections and over 9.9 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Reports suggest that Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, is set to allow restaurants, bars, and eateries to re-open with certain restrictions in place.

>> Clinically approved drug "Teicoplanin" is a potential therapeutic option against COVID-19 and can be ten times more effective than several drugs being currently used, a Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, research has found.

>> As many as 76,768 police personnel, including paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, BSF and NSG, have tested positive for COVID-19, while 401 succumbed to COVID-19, according to a report by the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

>> Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on September 28 launched an online portal which will have all the relevant data on research development, clinical trials, and other information regarding a COVID-19 vaccine.

>> The largest city in Brazil's Amazon has closed bars and river beaches to contain a fresh surge of coronavirus cases, a trend that may dash theories that Manaus was one of the world's first places to reach collective, or herd, immunity.

>> Singaporeans slowly returned to work as COVID-19 restrictions were eased further after the city-state saw a drop in the number of positive cases.