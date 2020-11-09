Coronavirus wrap November 9 | Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine 90% effective; Superstar Chiranjeevi tests positive

India has recorded more than 85.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1.26 lakh deaths. Of these, more than 5 lakh are active cases while over 79.1 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 8.3 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on November 8, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

With nearly 17.2 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The health ministry updates its numbers a day after states release their data.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Globally, more than 5 crore infections and over 12.5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> On the vaccine front, Pfizer said an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track to file an emergency-use application later in November with regulators in the United States.

>> Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 7 was admitted to Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram for close monitoring. According to a statement, he is stable.

>> Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,08,789 yesterday as the state reported a nearly five-month low of 152 new cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. This is the lowest number of new cases since June 19, when the state had registered 102 infections, Sarma said.

>> Tata Medical and Diagnostics, the healthcare unit of Tata Group, launched its COVID-19 test kit today. The government-approved test, which can provide the final result within 90 minutes, will be manufactured at Tata's plant in Chennai, which has the capacity to produce 10 lakh test kits a month.

>> South superstar Chiranjeevi said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The development came days after Chiranjeevi met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with industry colleague Nagarjuna.

>> All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said the average Indian will have to wait till 2022 to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

>> Texas became the first US state to surpass one million coronavirus cases.