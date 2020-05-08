Coronavirus wrap May 8: IndiGo announces pay cuts again; unemployment in the US hits 14.7 percent

The number of COVID-19 positive cases crossed 56,000 on May 8, with nearly 1,900 deaths across the country. Maharashtra, with nearly 19,000 COVID-19 cases, continues to report the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (7,012) and Delhi (5,980).

Globally, over 3.75 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 259,474 deaths, have been reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Here are the top developments of the day:

>> Seventeen migrant labourers died in an accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, when a goods train ran over them as they lay sleeping near the track on the Aurangabad-Jalna railway line.

>> Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a press briefing this evening, dismissed all rumours of Mumbai coming under military rule. He also condoled the death of the 17 labourers in the Aurangabad train accident.

>> After going back and forth with regard to its policy regarding wage cuts for the month of April, IndiGo has finally announced pay cuts for its employees under a 'limited, graded leave-without-pay program for the months of May, June and July.

>> Unemployment in the US hit 14.7 percent, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as the country shed 20 million jobs in April alone as a result of the viral outbreak.

>>The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 19,063, with 1,089 more people testing positive today. 37 people lost their lives due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 731.

748 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases in the financial capital to 11,967.

>> All university students in Maharashtra, except those in the final year, will be promoted to the next class without examination due to COVID-19 lockdown. The final year examinations will be held in July, state Education Minister Uday Samant said.

>> The Delhi High Court today asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a PIL seeking directions to them to provide free laptops, tablets or mobile phones to poor kids so that they can access classes online during the COVID-19 lockdown.

>> The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the class 10 and class 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, from July 1 to July 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

>> The Madras High Court has ordered the closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu, allowing for sale of liquor only via online and door delivery modes until the end of the lockdown.