Coronavirus wrap May 25: Delhi govt issues domestic travel guidelines; passenger flights resume operations

Tamil Nadu | Passengers at Chennai international airport observe social distancing. The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day. (Image: ANI)

The number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in India continues to soar, with total confirmed cases currently at 1,38,845. The death toll in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 4,021, according to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

India has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases among SAARC countries. On May 24, the country overtook Iran to claim the tenth spot on the list of countries worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the top developments of the day:

> The Delhi government has issued guidelines for domestic travel by air, trains and inter-state buses. All passengers will be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app. Only those found asymptomatic at departure points will be allowed of travel.

> The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 1,430 new COVID-19 positive cases and 38 deaths have been reported in the city on May 25. With this, the total tally of positive cases in Mumbai rose to 31,789 while the death toll stands at 1,026.

> Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has lifted the ‘state of emergency’, meant to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic, following a sharp decline in the number of new cases being reported in the country.

> Domestic passenger services in India recommenced on May 25 after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off. All international scheduled commercial passenger flights, however, continue to remain suspended. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers operated on May 25.

> China has decided to evacuate its citizens, including students, tourists and businessmen, from India who are facing 'difficulties' in the country and want to return home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese embassy put out a notice on its website on May 25 asking those wanting to return home to book tickets on special flights.

> The Rail Bhavan will be shut down for the second time after another staffer at the tested positive for coronavirus, making this the fifth case in less than two weeks in the same building.



