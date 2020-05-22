Coronavirus wrap May 22: RBI slashes repo rate by 40 bps; BMC allows home delivery of liquor in Mumbai

As lockdown restrictions ease across the country, India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 6,088 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll mounting to 3,583.

India has been under lockdown for two months now, after the decision was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,18,447 while the death toll from the outbreak is at 3,583, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.

Globally, there have been over 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 3.33 lakh people have died so far.

Here are the top developments of the day:

> The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 22 slashed the repo rate by 40 basis points, bringing it down from the earlier 4.40 percent to 4 percent. Governor Shaktikanta Das also announced an extension of the loan moratorium until August 31, making it a six-month relief. The moratorium was earlier set to end on May 31.

> The Home Ministry has allowed limited categories of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders stranded abroad to come back to India.

> Kerala government has made home quarantine mandatory for all domestic air travellers.

> Maharashtra has recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,940 COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of infections in the state to 44,582. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 1,751 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported today which take the total tally in the city up to 27,068.

> Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) board will conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1 to 14. It has been made mandatory for students appearing for these exams to carry sanitisers while wearing gloves remains optional.

> Delhi Police has revised the compensation to be given to its personnel who get infected with the coronavirus while on duty. The amount has been reduced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, the amount given to the family of a police official who dies of COVID-19 has been increased from Rs 7 lakhs to Rs 10 lakh.

> The second phase of the Vande Bharat mission will now continue till June 13, and 47 countries will be covered in the extended phase. The government mission aims to bring back Indians stranded abroad following the imposition of restrictions on international travel in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

> The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on May 22 allowed home delivery of liquor in Mumbai, except in the city's containment zones. The order, however, noted that no over-the-counter sale of liquor has been permitted. Also, those liquor shops that have been permitted to deliver alcohol to the homes of customers have also been allowed to use e-commerce platforms for the same.



