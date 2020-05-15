Coronavirus wrap May 15: India surpasses China's tally of reported cases; Govt devotes third tranche of economic measures to Agri sector

Even as the country is inching towards the last date of phase three of the nationwide lockdown, nearly 82,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded. The death toll due to the infection in India stands at over 2,600, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's latest update.

Globally, over 4.3 million cases of the infection have been reported till date, as per the World Health Organisation.

Here are the top developments of the day:

>As per worldometer, India (with over 85,000 cases) has surpassed the reported tally of China (with nearly 83,000 cases).

> The Maharashtra government is likely to extend lockdown in Mumbai MMR, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Solapur until May 31.

> World Bank announced $1 billion social protection package for India linked to the Government of India programmes.

> Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation directs the Mumbai Cricket Association to hand over the Wankhede Stadium which will be converted into a temporary quarantine facility. The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has reached 17,512 with 933 new patients, as the death toll in the city rises to 655 with 34 deaths.

> Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third tranche of measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. The measures detailed today focussed on agriculture and allied sectors.

> With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, the Airports Authority of India has released some steps that must be followed by passengers while travelling, one of which mandates downloading the Aarogya Setu App.

> Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an extension of the lockdown in New York City until June 13.

> Pakistan will resume domestic flights in a phased manner from May 16 after the government eased some of the restrictions imposed following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country that has claimed the lives of over 800 people.

> Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said the state has written to the Centre urging it to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 18.

> Market regulator SEBI extended the deadline for brokers to submit reports on client funding and daily margin till June 30 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the second instance when the regulator has extended the deadline for compliance.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

> Brazil's Health Minister Nelson Teich has resigned after less than a month in the job, BBC has reported. He had replaced Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was dismissed by the country's president Jair Bolsonaro. With this, Bolsonaro has lost a health minister for the second time in two months.