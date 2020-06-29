Coronavirus wrap June 29: Govt releases Unlock 2.0 guidelines; Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu extend lockdown

India has recorded over 5.48 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 16,475 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 2,10,120 are active cases while 3,21,722 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Globally, more than 1 crore (10 million) infections and over 5 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Maharashtra extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 31, with certain relaxations.

>> Partially relaxing export norms, the government permitted shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units.

>> The Home Ministry released guidelines for second phase of the exit strategy from the coronavirus-driven lockdown. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, and are based on feedback received from States and Union Territories, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

>> Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced setting up of a 'plasma bank' to save lives of serious COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

>> A single-day spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 5,48,318, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

>> The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on June 29 granted permission to Bharat Biotech to initiate Phase I and II human clinical trials of its novel coronavirus vaccine.

>> The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board issued a standard operating procedure for Chardham Yatra that is scheduled to begin from July 1.

>> Thailand will allow pubs and bars to re-open on July 1 and plans to let in some foreign travellers after recording five weeks without any community transmission of the coronavirus, news agency Reuters reported.

>> Australia reported biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months, with its second most populous state Victoria saying that it is thinking of re-imposing social distancing restrictions.