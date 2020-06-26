Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

India continues to witness a surge in coronavirus cases being reported from across states, with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu recording the highest number of infections. The country's COVID-19 tally is soon going to approach the 5 lakh-mark.

Globally, there have been over 96.08 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 4.9 lakh people have died due to the infection.

Here are the key developments of the day:

For nearly a week now, India has reported more tan 14,000 cases daily. This, even as the recovery rate has improved to 58.24 percent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

>> Assam's key economic hub Guwahati will be under a strict lockdown for 14 days. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a two-week-long lockdown in the Kamrup Metropolitan district (of which Guwahati is a part) in the state starting June 28, in light of the sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state. Other urban areas in the state would witness complete shut down on weekends.

>> Tech major Apple Inc said it would close 14 stores in Florida starting June 26 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The company had said earlier this week that it would again close seven stores in the Houston area after cases rose there.

>> In a relief to airlines, the Supreme Court said there is no need for the middle seats on flights to be kept vacant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> The West Bengal government has capped the cost of coronavirus treatment at private hospitals, while also fixing the cost of COVID-19 test kits at Rs 2,250. The price of PPE kits also cannot exceed Rs 1,000 in the state.

>> Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, who now coaches Novak Djokovic, and had attended the top-ranked player's exhibition series in Serbia and Croatia, said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This comes after Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus last week.

>> While extending the suspension of international flights until July 15, aviation industry regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) noted that "international scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on case-to-case basis". Meanwhile, the Centre has also allowed domestic airlines to operate at 45 percent capacity as against the previous one-third capacity which was allowed ahead of the resumption of domestic flights in May.

>> Senior Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi and his wife have home quarantined themselves after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. Also, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had earlier been put on oxygen support after testing positive for the coronavirus, has tested negative as per his latest results.

