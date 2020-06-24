App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 24: Delhi overtakes Mumbai in number of cases; West Bengal extends lockdown

Globally, there have been over 92.8 lakh confirmed cases with more than 4.7 lakh deaths

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in India has soared to around 4.56 lakh, with nearly 14,500 deaths. Globally, there have been over 92.8 lakh confirmed cases with more than 4.7 lakh deaths.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Here are the key developments of the day:

> West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state until July 31 in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.

> The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a sharp contraction of 4.5 percent for the Indian economy in FY21.

>Having breached the 70,000-mark, Delhi has overtaken Mumbai's COVID-19 case tally. The national capital recorded 3,788 new cases, of which 26,588 are active cases and 41,437 have recovered.

> The COVID-19 pandemic may lead to 95,000 additional tuberculosis (TB) related deaths in India over the next five years due to disruptions in health services and delays in diagnosis and treatment, according to a recent study.

> The Supreme Court adjourned the decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by parents seeking cancellation of remaining papers of CBSE Class 12 board exams instead of conducting them in July.

> Thailand reported one new coronavirus infection on June 24 from a person returning from abroad, marking 30 days without local transmission.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 10:41 pm

