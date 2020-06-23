Coronavirus wrap June 23: AYUSH Ministry asks Patanjali to stop advertising Coronil; Novak Djokovic tests positive

India has recorded over 4.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and as many as 14,011 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,78,014 are active cases while 2,48,189 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Globally, more than 9 million infections and over 4.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Yoga guru Baba Ramdev claimed that his Patanjali Ayurved has launched the first successful ayurvedic medicine for COVID-19 treatment, following successful clinical trials. He claimed that Patanjali’s 'Coronil', which contains giloy, ashwagandha and tusli, among other ingredients, has shown 100 percent recovery rate in seven days.

>> Following the launch of 'Coronil', the AYUSH Ministry directed Patanjali Ayurved to stop advertising or publicising claims related to their new coronavirus medicine till the issue is duly examined.

>> Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking doctors and nurses from ITBP as well as the Army to run a 10,000-bed COVID facility.

>> Punjab moved towards further reopening, as it allows restaurant dine-in and marriage halls at 50 percent capacity.

>> Tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a statement.

>> Government decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj 2020 after the kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

>> Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter tested positive for COVID-19, a day after his father was confirmed to have been infected with the virus.