you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 22: SC allows Rath Yatra in Puri; global tally approaches 9 million

Delhi surpassed Tamil Nadu in the number of COVID-19 cases, becoming the second worst-hit in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

India has recorded over 4.25 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 13,699 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,74,387 are active cases while 2,37,195 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Globally, the number of cases are approaching 9 million and over 4.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Tamil Nadu Chief Minister  K Palaniswami has tested negative for coronavirus, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

>> Scientists in India, for the first time, detected genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater.

>> The Union Health Ministry said that India's COVID-19 cases per lakh population among lowest in world.

>> Delhi surpassed Tamil Nadu in the number of COVID-19 cases, becoming the second worst-hit in India.

>> Reversing its earlier order, Supreme Court allowed the historic Rath Yatra to be conducted in Puri, Odisha with certain restrictions.

>> Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was shifted to General Ward following improvement in his health condition. The AAP leader's oxygen support was also removed. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17.

>> News agency AFP reported that Disneyland Paris will gradually start reopening from July 15.

>> Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88 yesterday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, health authorities said, a rate that shows infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.

>> Thailand marked 28 days since recording any domestic transmissions. The country now hopes to ease some coronavirus restrictions on foreigners entering the country.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 10:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

