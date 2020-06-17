Coronavirus wrap June 17: Delhi Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19; Beijing cancels flights after surge in cases

India has recorded over 3.54 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 11,903 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 1,55,227 are active cases while 1,86,934 have recovered.

With over 1.13 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Gujarat.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Atishi tested positive for COVID-19 today. The party's national media panelist, Akshay Marathe, too, tested positive for the highly infectious virus.

>> India registered the highest-ever single-day spike of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities. This was after Maharashtra and Delhi added deaths that occurred earlier, but were not attributed to the novel coronavirus.

>> In a first, Tamil Nadu tested as many as 25,463 samples in a single day while 2,174 people tested positive for the coronavirus, the highest increase in a 24-hour period, propelling the tally to over 50,000 cases.

>> The United Kingdom approved steroid Dexamethasone, a low-cost drug found to be effective in severe cases, for COVID-19 treatment.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and representatives of 14 states on day-two of consultations on the COVID-19 crisis.

>> The Centre said that there will be no foreign training of bureaucrats during this financial year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

>> Beijing cancelled hundreds of flights and trains as the novel coronavirus cases in the city saw a surge over the past couple of days.