App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 16: India's recovery rate improves to 52.5%; UK finds life-saving drug for COVID-19 patients

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was rushed to hospital after he complained of high fever and breathing issues, tested negative for COVID-19; and other news from India and around the world:

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing the tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country has recorded 10,667 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 1,53,178, while 1,80,012 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the officially data.

The recovery rate in India has improved to 52.46 percent.

Close

Here are all the latest updates:

related news

>> In an important breakthrough, a study found that a low-cost drug called dexamethasone lowers death by one-third among  COVID-19 patients on ventilator support due to respiratory complications.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with Chief Ministers of states, and said that the economy, after reopening, is showing "green shoots" and asserted that the fight against the pandemic is a fine example of cooperative federalism, where the Centre and the states are working together.

>> Delhi government authorities issued an order asking luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel to have its rooms and premises be placed at the disposal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for using it as an attached COVID-19 facility.

>> Singapore halted construction of Changi Airport's new terminal due to COVID-19.

>> A total of 2.81 lakh passengers travelled domestically and load factor of airlines remained low between May 25 and May 31, aviation regulator DGCA said.

>> Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was rushed to hospital after he complained of high fever and breathing issues, tested negative for COVID-19.

>> Khorda district administration in Odisha imposed a 16-hour complete shutdown in most areas of the district excluding Bhubaneswar city following a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases.

>> Class 10 and 12 students of CICSE board can choose not to appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.