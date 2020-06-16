Coronavirus wrap June 16: India's recovery rate improves to 52.5%; UK finds life-saving drug for COVID-19 patients

India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing the tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country has recorded 10,667 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stands at 1,53,178, while 1,80,012 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the officially data.

The recovery rate in India has improved to 52.46 percent.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> In an important breakthrough, a study found that a low-cost drug called dexamethasone lowers death by one-third among COVID-19 patients on ventilator support due to respiratory complications.

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video-conference with Chief Ministers of states, and said that the economy, after reopening, is showing "green shoots" and asserted that the fight against the pandemic is a fine example of cooperative federalism, where the Centre and the states are working together.

>> Delhi government authorities issued an order asking luxury Taj Mansingh Hotel to have its rooms and premises be placed at the disposal of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for using it as an attached COVID-19 facility.

>> Singapore halted construction of Changi Airport's new terminal due to COVID-19.

>> A total of 2.81 lakh passengers travelled domestically and load factor of airlines remained low between May 25 and May 31, aviation regulator DGCA said.

>> Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was rushed to hospital after he complained of high fever and breathing issues, tested negative for COVID-19.

>> Khorda district administration in Odisha imposed a 16-hour complete shutdown in most areas of the district excluding Bhubaneswar city following a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases.

