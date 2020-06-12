App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap June 12: Cases in India cross 3 lakh-mark, Maharashtra accounts for roughly one-third

Globally, there are over 7.5 million (75 lakh) cases of COVID-19, with more than 2 million reported by the United States alone.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India's COVID-19 case tally breached the 3 lakh-mark on June 12, as the country surpassed the United Kingdom a day ago to become the fourth worst-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, over one-third of the total case burden is from Maharashtra, which also saw the number of cases cross the 1 lakh-mark today. The state reported nearly 3,500 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 1,01,141, as per the latest update from the state health department.

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Number of COVID-19 cases in India crosses 3 lakh-mark

Globally, there are over 7.5 million (75 lakh) cases of COVID-19, with more than 2 million reported by the United States alone.

Here are the top developments of the day:

>> The Centre on June 12 released incomplete data pertaining to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for April and retail inflation for May. It said that as most sectors did not operate during the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 onward, it impacted the production process during April.

>> Angry at their government's COVID-19 response, activists in Brazil dug 100 graves at the Copacabana beach to remember over 40,000 people who lost their lives to the virulent outbreak.

>> The government said India is definitely not in the community transmission stage of COVID-19 spread, even as cases and deaths continued to mount.

>> The Supreme Court on June 12 directed employers to negotiate with workers, regardless of the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) directives on payment of full wages during the lockdown period. It reiterated that no coercive action be taken against employers till July end.

>> The British economy shrank by a colossal 20.4 percent in April, the first full month that the country enforced a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, official figures show.

>> Amid reports that the Maharashtra government was planning to withdraw lockdown relaxations in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clarified that no such decision has been taken.

>> Even as the country, for the first time, recorded over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 of the infection in a day, the Union Health Ministry said that the doubling time of coronavirus cases in India has improved to 17.4 days from 15.4 days a couple of weeks ago.

>> The BCCI said India will not travel to Zimbabwe for the one-day international series in August due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> Formula One races in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan scheduled to be held in 2020 have been cancelled. Even before it could begin, the F1 season was halted earlier in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian Grand Prix was cancelled after a member of the McLaren garage tested positive for COVID-19.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:48 pm

