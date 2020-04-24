Coronavirus wrap April 24: Govt says lockdown decision timely, Rahul Gandhi calls DA cut insensitive

Even as the death toll due to COVID-19 in India reached 723, the Health Ministry said the recovery rate has improved to 20.57 percent.

The number of cases saw a record jump of 1,752 to go up to 23,452 on April 24.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is now at 17,915 as 4,813 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated.

Here are the key developments of the day:

>> The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the recovery rate has improved to over 20 percent while the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 10 days. The ministry said the decision to impose lockdown was timely and was effective in controlling coronavirus spread.

>> At his daily media briefing, US President Donald Trump said that scientists should explore whether inserting light or disinfectant into the bodies of people infected with the new coronavirus might help them clear the disease.

>> After Trump's suggestion, Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser warned people against using disinfectants to treat the coronavirus after US President Donald Trump suggested researchers try putting disinfectants into patients' bodies. Meanwhile, doctors and health experts urged people not to drink or inject disinfectant.

>> Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a strongly-worded tweet, said the government's decision to suspend Dearness Allowance of central government employees, pensioners and soldiers serving the public while battling coronavirus, instead of choosing to halt projects like bullet train and the Central Vista beautification worth lakhs and crores, is an insensitive one.

>> A decision on another economic relief package would be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets chief ministers on April 27.

>> In light of the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, made an appeal to all to offer prayers at home this Ramzan, news agency ANI has reported. He urged peopled to not invite neighbours to their house to offer and ensure that there are not more than three people in a room even while offering prayers with their families.

>> The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area today. With this, the total number of positive cases in Dharavi now stands at 220, including 14 deaths.