Coronavirus vaccine update | Snowman Logistics and SpiceJet sign MoU for distribution

Snowman Logistics and SpiceJet have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for storage, transportation, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Snowman will handle the ground services which includes activities such as transportation to/from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage and warehousing, in the required temperature zones, " the company said in a BSE filing.

SpiceJet will provide the air connectivity for temperature-controlled distribution of the vaccines across the country and internationally, Snowman said in a statement.

Dr VK Paul, the head of National Expert Group on COVID-19 vaccination, on December 9 said the government plans to inoculate at least 300 million people by August 2021.

The Indian government is making preparations to distribute the vaccines, as three companies - Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech - apply for emergency use authorisation of vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

The Centre has developed a free mobile application, called Co-WIN, that will help track and monitor the entire vaccination drive.

Snowman Logistics Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sunil Nair has previously cited volume, time constraints and temperature control as some of the challenges in distribution of the vaccines.

"With the current immunisation programme of the government, 20-25 percent can be distributed. For the rest, private contribution will be required where companies like ours come in with pan-India warehouses and refrigerated transportation services," Nair told Bloomberg Quint in November.